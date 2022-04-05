Watch: 'Condom scene' from 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar leaves netizens in splits

Television actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who are currently a part of the daily soap 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', have struck a chord with the audience owing to their chemistry and comic timing.

Recently, the duo left the Twitterati in splits after a recent episode showed a hilarious confusion between the characters played by them -- Ram and Priya.

In the scene, Ram can be seen ordering painkillers for Priya, who seems to be intoxicated due to bhaang after the Holi celebrations. However, the delivery boy gets them a pack of condoms, leaving Priya red-faced.

Unaware of the same, Ram tries to make Priya comfortable by dimming the lights and closing the curtains, only adding up to the confusion.

While Ram keeps making the situation worse, Priya finally hands him the pack of condoms and that is when he realises why she was acting so weirdly. He clarifies that he has nothing to do with the whole thing and that it was just a misunderstanding.

The entire episode left netizens rolling on the floor and within no time, the clip went viral on the internet.

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2' revolves around the story of two people who get married for the sake of their families. It shows their journey of how they eventually fall in love post marriage.

Tuesday, April 05, 2022