Watch: Bharti Singh shares video of her going into labour, reveals she was scared to go to the hospital

Actor-comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on April 2.

They announced the birth of their child with an adorable photo on Instagram and now Bharti has shared a special video on their YouTube channel, Life of Limbachiyaa’s.

In the video, Bharti documented her journey of going into labour. The celebrity couple also recorded moments before the arrival of their baby.

The actress reveals in the vlog that the pain began two days ago but she did not inform Haarsh or anyone else in her family, else they would have panicked.

Haarsh and Bharti also shot the video throughout their way from home to the hospital. Haarsh can also be heard syaing that it feels like they are going for a shoot. To this, Bharti said, "Yeh hamari zindagi ka sabse bada shoot hai, we are clueless ki kya hoga, ladka ya ladki."

Moments before getting admitted to the hospital, Bharti said, "Mai kabhi stage par jaane se nahin darri, jitna hospital jaane se darr rahi hun. (I am scared but also excited. I haven’t experienced this kind of fear even before entering the stage.)"

Check out the video here:

Bharti was hosting the new reality show 'Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan' with Haarsh even a day before welcoming the baby. The comedian was proud to be able to work in her pregnancy and has called herself 'India’s first pregnant anchor'.

Ever since Bharti and Haarsh got married, they have worked together on several shows including 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'India's Best Dancer'. They had even appeared as a power couple in 'Nach Baliye 8'.

Bharti and Haarsh met and fell in love on the sets of 'Comedy Circus'. They got married in 2017 after being in a relationship for seven years.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 03:06 PM IST