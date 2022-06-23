e-Paper Get App

Watch: Asim Riaz drops FIRST LOOK of his upcoming song 'Awaz'

This song is noted to be a befitting reply to trolls.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
Asim Riaz has grabbed headlines by dropping the first poster of his upcoming track 'Awaz', and has taken the internet by storm.

Asim’s rap song 'Awaz' is all about exhaling the negativity in today’s world, may it be in form of uneven behaviour or ruthless trolling. This song is noted to be a befitting reply to the trolls.

Asim treated his fans by dropping the first look of the song in a digital motion picture format on his social media. In the poster, Asim, along with three other artists who are yet to be revealed, can be seen standing in front of a burning building, making fans wonder what 'Awaz' will be all about.

The first look was shared with a caption that stated, “loading #Awaz”. The details of the song is yet to be unveiled, but it is noted to be one of the most alarming tracks of the season.

The teaser of 'Awaz' will be released on June 25.

Asim was previously seen delivering hit tracks like ‘Ab Kise Barbaad Karoge’, ‘Pinjra’, 'Nights N Fights', and many more.

