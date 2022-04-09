Watch: Are Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra secretly married? Fans spot sindoor on 'Naagin' actress' forehead

Actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been setting couple goals ever since they confessed their love for each other on 'Bigg Boss 15'. The two have already declared that they love each other and will tie the knot soon, and their fans too are eagerly waiting for the time when they will be officially husband and wife.

However, recently fans went into a frenzy after Karan and Tejasswi were spotted together in the city, and the latter had a hint of sindoor on her forehead.

Tejasswi looked resplendent in a green saree, while Karan looked dapper in a beige and white suit. The two happily posed for the paparazzi while the latter held the 'Naagin' actress close all the time.

"Aap ne shaadi kar li kya teja?", a fan asked.

Another user commented, "Jodi no 1".

A few days ago, Karan had opened up on their marriage plans. He had said that they were in a very good space and that both of them are learning to balance both their personal and professional lives.

Karan and Tejasswi met inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, and the former was the first one to admit that he has a crush on the actress. During their journey from the first day of the show to the grand finale, the couple went on from becoming just co-contestants to friends to lovers.

On the work front, Tejasswi and Karan were recently seen together in their intense music video titled 'Rula Deti Hai'.

