Vishesh Sharma shares his experience of working with Tejasswi Prakash in 'Naagin 6': 'Truly had the best time'

While the Nagin franchise is ever-growing, there are some new additions to the show which is making it more interesting. Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal play the lead roles in the show. Now, recent sources confirm that 'Dil Hi Toh Hai' Season 2 and 'Dhadkan Zindagii Kii' fame Vishesh Sharma has started shooting for 'Naagin 6'.

When we spoke to Vishesh, he said, "It was really a fun experience working for such a renowned franchise along with such great personalities. The whole journey for this casting started when the team was looking for Rishab’s brother Rehaan and I was selected on the basis of my performance in Dil Hi Toh Hai 2. After receiving the brief of my role I got really excited as after my entry the story revolves around me and Tejasswi Prakash. I am still learning and polishing myself day by day."

As the shooting for the season has already begun, we asked him about his experience working with Tejasswi and the entire team of 'Naagin 6'. He said, "I had a very mixed feeling as it is exhilarating to be working for such a successful show. Working with Tejasswi made the entire process easy and memorable. She is very sweet and humble as a person and her acting skills are impeccable. I truly had the best time working with the entire team as they made me feel like a part of the team since the very first day."

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 12:32 PM IST