Vishal Kotian reveals he lost 15 kgs in 2.5 months - check out the actor's epic transformation

Actor and 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Vishal Kotian has had a journey filled with ups and downs.

As per sources, Vishal was approached to enter the show as a wild card contestant, however, just a few minutes before his performance on stage it was confirmed that he is Covid positive asymptomatic due to which he was unable to make the wildcard entry.

Little did we know about his struggle as he was undergoing a low phase in his life. He started eating a lot. He put on 16kgs which ticked his weight to 91 kgs.

When asked about the phase Kotian said, "It was a very low phase of my life and I did put on a lot of weight. Then suddenly one day I realised that this cannot go on and I have to get back to life. Also, for my upcoming projects I have to look fit. I have to stay and work further so again I started working out. I cannot take my work for granted. Then in two and a half months, I lost 15 kgs and came back to 76 kgs for a role. It was the Sultan moment where Salman Khan looks in the mirror and realises that no I can’t be this fat I have to get back and work harder. I had never lost my abs and this was the first time I could see my paunch. I got back happier so I just want to say that never give up in life, good and bad times will come but it’s how hard you work in life to make a difference."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 06:03 PM IST