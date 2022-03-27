Video: Check out Tejasswi Prakash's EPIC reaction after paps call her 'bhabhi'

Popular actress and 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most loved celebrities. The 'Naagin 6' actress often makes headline for her relationship with actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

The couple is often spotted together and they always make heads turns with their mushy romance and cute chemistry.

Karan and Tejasswi are yet to reveal their wedding plans, however, paparazzi have already started calling the actress 'bhabhi'.

Recently, Tejasswi was spotted by shutterbugs as she stepped out of her vanity after finishing shoot for 'Naagin 6'. As the paps surrounded her for pictures and videos, Tejasswi noticed that they have been calling her 'bhabhi'. The actress blushed and laughed at it.

In one of the interviews with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Karan opened up about tying the knot with Tejasswi. Karan said, "I've accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai (I've accepted that I'm getting married to Tejasswi)."

He continued, "Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed. No one is asking us about it)."

Karan also confessed that they have discussed their marriage and when asked about the date of their wedding, he replied, "We're dating now."

On a question, if he wanted to tie the knot with Tejasswi this year, Karan said, "I was ready from inside (Bigg Boss 15 house)."

Karan had also said that he would make a better father over a good husband and revealed that he wants a daughter while Tejasswi wants 25 children. The actor also joked that with those many children in the house, Karan wouldn’t be a father but a school principal.

The Marathi Mulgi and Punjabi Munda fell in love while they were locked up in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. While Tejasswi had won the reality show, Karan ended up being the second runner-up.

On the work front, the actress is currently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6'. Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen together in their intense music video titled 'Rula Deti Hai'.

