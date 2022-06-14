Urvashi Dholakia: Television actors have never really been welcomed in Bollywood

Actress Urvashi Dholakia has been in the showbiz for over three decades now. She became a household name with her character, Komolika, in Ektaa Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', and since then, there has been no looking back for her.

In an exclusive tête-à-tête with The Free Press Journal, Urvashi sheds light on how playing negative characters on screen impacted her personality. “There have been times when people have felt intimidated by me because of the roles I've played in my career. I can sense the discomfort and I have to go up to them and tell them that I don't bite! I am a normal human being too, in real life. I suppose that's the personality I've come to carry now,” she shares.

The 'Naagin 6' actress believes she has been typecast into playing negative and grey characters. However, she has no regrets. “I don't have a problem in playing a negative character because people enjoy watching me do that. I have had some amazing support over the years and the audience has showered me with love. So, I shall continue doing that,” she says.

“But that being said, as an actor, I would love to explore. I think it's high time people think of something different for me. I am hoping for someone to just think out of the box at some point and give me a different character than what people have already seen,” she adds.

Urvashi reflects on her journey of 38 years on the small screen and avers a lot has changed with time. “I started with Doordarshan and I have seen TV evolve in front of my eyes. The industry has branched out from a single tree and I too have grown along with it. It has always been so welcoming. Of course, showbiz can be thankless at times. But, that's a part of the career I have chosen and it happens in almost every field,” she opines.

Urvashi got married at the age of 17. She gave birth to twins, Kshitij and Sagar, at the age of 18 and raised them as a single mother. While life threw several curveballs at the actress as she juggled her career and kids, she continued moving ahead, putting on a brave front.

Highlighting the challenges of being a single mother, she mentions, “The biggest challenge is that you've got to be both the father and the mother. And, if you succeed with that, then I think it's smooth sailing.”

Of late, a lot of actors are shifting to Bollywood and OTT from television. However, Urvashi continues to stick to the small screen and is content with it. “Television actors have never really been welcomed in Bollywood, if I may say so. Things might have changed now and actors are being looked upon differently today. But back then, it wasn't the same,” she shares.

"Also, I was happy doing television. I had everything I wanted then. I became popular overnight, not just across the nation, but across the globe. And filmmakers were already watching my performance. If they had something to offer me, they would have," she adds.

Urvashi rues that even the OTT platforms prefer Bollywood artists over the ones from the small screen industry. "Everybody who is sitting on the authoritative chairs in the web department is from television, and yet, they do not want us because they feel we are over-exposed. I don't understand the logic as I feel they should know better. We are here as actors, to act and go onto every possible platform and show our talent. I think that's one thing they don't understand,” she avers.

On a parting note, Urvashi states she is open to playing all kinds of roles. “I don't have anything particular on my mind. I like to do whatever interests me. I will take up anything that I find interesting and that I can put a flair of myself to,” she concludes.