TV actor Vivian Dsena to marry once again, 5 years after his split from Vahbiz Dorabjee

Popular TV actor Vivian Dsena has been in a divorce battle with 'Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani' co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee for almost over five years now.

After his divorce was finalised last year, there were reports that the actor is set to tie the knot once again.

Confirming the same, Vivian told ETimes that he has found love once again in Nouran Aly, a former journalist from Egypt.

He said that Nouran's family is not connected to showbiz and that it was her decision to quit her job.

"I don’t want her to be subjected to speculations and nasty rumours. She has even requested me not to take her along to events," said Vivian.

The actor tied the knot with Vahbiz, in 2013. Three years into the marriage, due to difference, the two called it quits. They filed for divorce in 2016, which got finalised in 2021.

In an earlier interview Vahbiz had said, "Vivian is a closed chapter and we have both moved on. There is nothing to be said about our relationship now. Of course, I’ll be cordial with him if we bump into each other, but that’s about it; the marriage is over. We are both very busy with our work and our careers are our priority now.”

On the work front, Vivian exited the show 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' two years ago. He played the character of Harman in the show. Now he stars in the show 'Sirf Tum'.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:48 AM IST