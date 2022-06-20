TV actor Vishal Aditya Singh flaunts his chiseled body, makes a shocking revelation about his workout regime

Television actor Vishal Aditya Singh, who made headlines by dropping the first poster of his upcoming mythological show ‘Parshuram’ has made netizens go head over heels by sharing a picture of his chiseled bare body.

The actor was seen sharing a post wherein he is posing in front of the mirror taking a selfie in a towel with a caption stating, “need some more”.

A revelation which will surprise the fans about the actor's workout regime is that Vishal, did not hit the gym since a year and was following a strict diet and home workout in order to gain the oh-so-happening physique.

The actor also stopped eating non-vegetarian good and managed to gain the jaw-dropping abs just by following a strict diet.

Well! This has surely impressed the fans giving major motivation goals.

On work front Vishal will soon be seen playing Lord Parshuram on screen and has a number of projects in the pipeline.