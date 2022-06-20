e-Paper Get App

TV actor Vishal Aditya Singh flaunts his chiseled body, makes a shocking revelation about his workout regime

The actor was seen sharing a post wherein he is posing in front of the mirror taking a selfie in a towel

Updated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 02:09 PM IST
Television actor Vishal Aditya Singh, who made headlines by dropping the first poster of his upcoming mythological show ‘Parshuram’ has made netizens go head over heels by sharing a picture of his chiseled bare body.

The actor was seen sharing a post wherein he is posing in front of the mirror taking a selfie in a towel with a caption stating, “need some more”.

A revelation which will surprise the fans about the actor's workout regime is that Vishal, did not hit the gym since a year and was following a strict diet and home workout in order to gain the oh-so-happening physique.

The actor also stopped eating non-vegetarian good and managed to gain the jaw-dropping abs just by following a strict diet.

Well! This has surely impressed the fans giving major motivation goals.

On work front Vishal will soon be seen playing Lord Parshuram on screen and has a number of projects in the pipeline.

