‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to go off-air once again?

Days after actor-comedian Kapil Sharma’s popular chat show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ invited flak over ‘The Kashmir Files’ row, it is now reported that the show is going temporarily off-air.

According to a report by Indian Express, Kapil, who has a month long US-Canada tour in June, will be unavailable to conduct the shoot. However, the team will pre-shoot a couple of episodes before they go on a break.

This isn’t the first time that ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has gone off-air. Back in 2021, Sharma had taken a paternity break after his wife Ginni Chatrath was expecting their second child.

However, in a video that went viral, Kapil revealed that he took time off after suffering a spine injury.

The show, which features host Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, and Archana Puran Singh among others, has had a successful run since 2018.

Couple of days back, Kapil's show was bashed across social media, after 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted his disappointment over the team of his film not being featured on the show, as Kapil had refused to invite him.

Responding to one fan's query, Kapil tweeted clarifying, "Never believe in one sided story in today's social media world."

Meanwhile, Kapil is currently shooting for a new film, which is presented by Applause production and Nandita Das Initiatives.

As per a statement, in Nandita Das' directorial, Kapil will be seen playing the role of a food delivery rider. The yet-to-be-titled project also stars Shahana Goswami.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 12:00 PM IST