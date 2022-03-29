'The disrespect was unnecessary': Urfi Javed issues statement over altercation with security guards

Actress Urfi Javed, who's been making headlines with her fashion choices and hard-hitting statements, is back again in the news, but this time for a different reason.

The actress who was spotted beneath a news office's building today, was ill-treated by some guards who spoke foul language and even tried to come closer. Not only that, they even misbehaved with the media who was there to cover Urfi.

Urfi, who was flabbergasted by the incident, retaliated back and gave the guards a taste of their own medicine in her own way.

Loading View on Instagram

Urfi who left the place right after the altercation, posted a story on her Instagram.

"So what happened today was, I was invited for an interview to a place where the guards really misbehaved (physically as well) with me and the paps. Later they apologised and said it was a miscommunication. The fact that I am not a star kid or I don't have a godfather and I don't have bouncers with me 24*7, people think less of me. But let me tell me you guys, I've started from the very bottom and I'm proud of it," she wrote.

Advertisement

Furthermore, she added, "Had I entered the venue with a very fancy car and bodyguards with me, this wouldn't have had happened. (Not that I can't afford all that ) but it's just who I am, I love travelling in rickshaws, Ubers coz I don't really believe in showing off. Everybody deserves respect, even the reporters and the paps. I was invited to that place, I didn't just barge in there so the disrespect was unnecessary! Thanku and love to all let's all be a bit more kind to people around us."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 01:28 PM IST