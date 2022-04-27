'That is scary': Debina Bonnerjee called out for holding her newborn daughter 'carelessly'

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently welcomed a baby girl. The new mom who is a full-time vlogger, shared a video with her daughter Lianna on Instagram, where she can be seen singing Elvis Presley's iconic number 'Can't Help Falling In Love'.

Debina captioned the video as, “Singing to her her favourite song… #canthelpfallinginlove by #elvispresley …That’s how my mornings look like. #mybaby @lianna_choudhary.”

However, a section of netizens criticised the actress for “carelessly” holding her newborn baby.

One user wrote, “U know what's best for your child. But holding a new born baby like that is scary. And the problem is now a days we share everything so it becomes everyone's business.”

"Celebs are so busy making reels that they don't even follow basic ways to hold a baby," added another.

One user commented, “Ma'am I really admire you but why are you holding the baby so carelessly...I know u r an amazing mom. As ur baby too small to hold like this. Much love to both of you.”

Earlier, during her pregnancy days, Debina was schooled by netizens for wearing heels.

Reacting to the same, Debina hit back, “I know from doctors to normal people have been giving me loads of suggestions, but there is something called content. I just did a photoshoot by wearing those heels and standing. Gurmeet helped me wear those heels and we just shot that as a video.”

“Neither did I run on the road or walked around in those heels. So obviously, please try and understand. Don’t get hyper and think that I am running a marathon in those heels. So I hope you got my answer to ‘Why did you wear heels’,” she added.

Gurmeet and Debina have been married for more than a decade. They tied the knot in 2011.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 08:40 AM IST