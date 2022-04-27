'Tere baap ka kya jaata hai': Shweta Tiwari has a befitting reply for trolls

Actress Shweta Tiwari is known for hitting back at trolls and taking a stand for herself whenever she is at the receiving end of online hate.

With a slew of happy pictures on Instagram, Shweta once again gave a befitting reply to trolls who question for 'laughing too much'.

"They- “Itna kya hans rahi hai..!” Us- “tere Baap ka kya jaata hai.” she captioned the photos.

As soon as she shared the pictures, fans of the actress flooded her comments section with compliments and lauded her for giving it back to online hatemongers.

A few days ago, Shweta had also opened up on people bodyshaming her daughter Palak. She had said that people comment how Palak is 'too skinny', but she does not pay heed to them and it doesn't matter to her as to what the trolls say.

On the professional front, Shweta became a household name in the country after starring in Ektaa Kapoor's daily soap 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. On the show, she played the role of 'Prerna'.

She even impressed audience with impactful roles in 'Parvarrish', 'Jaane Kya Baat Hui', 'Begusarai', and 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'.

Shweta was last seen in the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', in which she ended up being the fourth runner-up.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 02:54 PM IST