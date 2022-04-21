Tejasswi Prakash writes beau Karan Kundrra's initial on her ring finger with mehendi - check out his reaction

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been setting relationship goals ever since they stepped out together from the 'Bigg Boss 15' house.

The couple has always been in the news for their romantic gestures for each other and their PDA. Now, Tejasswi had yet another surprise for her boyfriend, which left him spellbound.

Karan shared a picture on his Instagram story in which Tejasswi can be seen flaunting her beau's initial 'K' on her finger drawn with mehendi.

She, in fact, got it drawn on the ring finger of her left hand.

Sharing the picture, Karan added the song 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi' dedicating it to his lady love.

For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi met inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, and the former was the first one to admit that he has a crush on the actress. During their journey from the first day of the show to the grand finale, the couple went on from becoming just co-contestants to friends to lovers.

On the work front, Tejasswi and Karan were recently seen together in their intense music video titled 'Rula Deti Hai'.

Tejasswi is currently seen playing the role of a shape-shifting snake in Ektaa Kapoor's 'Naagin 6'. Karan, on the other hand, has turned host for the dance reality show 'Dance Deewani Juniors'.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:44 AM IST