Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra can't keep their hands off each other in these loved up pictures from Holi bash

Ever since Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra left the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, the couple has been painting the town red with their love.

On Friday, 'Tejran', as they have been fondly named by their fans, celebrated their first Holi together, and the pictures are a proof of how smitten they are by each other.

Karan shared a slew of pictures on his Instagram handle and in all of them, he can be seen with Tejasswi by his side. He also revealed that the 'Naagin' actress was the first one to apply colour on him.

"Yes yes she managed to put colour on me first.. happy holi from us to you!!" he wrote.

Loading View on Instagram

The couple twinned in black and white outfits and looked the happiest as they enjoyed the festival of colours at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Holi bash.

In another post, Karan claimed that he and Tejasswi are 'obsessed' with each other. "Lol yes we’re obsessed with each other and we fear people are gonna stop hanging with us anymore coz what’s the point?? Our first holi.. @anusoru thanks for making us twin," he captioned the post.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

In one of the pictures, Karan can be seen adorably kissing Tejasswi on her nose, while in another picture, the actress is seen biting her boyfriend's chin.

The duo even posed with their fellow 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Nishant Bhatt, as well as with their industry friends, including Ken Fernandes and Arjun Bijlani.

Karan also added a cheeky comment promising his followers that there won't be anymore Holi posts.

Karan and Tejasswi met inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, and the former was the first one to admit that he has a crush on the actress. During their journey from the first day of the show to the grand finale, the couple went on from becoming just co-contestants to friends to lovers.

Recently, rumour mills went abuzz that the two were engaged by their family members in an intimate ceremony after Karan was seen exiting Tejasswi's house with a tilak on his forehead. However, both of them have neither accepted nor denied the reports.

On the work front, Tejasswi and Karan were recently seen together in their intense music video titled 'Rula Deti Hai'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 06:06 PM IST