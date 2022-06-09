Tejasswi Prakash Birthday Special: Photos of the 'Naagin 6' actress with beau Karan Kundrra

Actress Tejasswi Prakash is all set to ring in her 29th birthday on Friday.

She has already taken off to Goa with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, and it will be the first birthday that she will be celebrating with him as his girlfriend.

Tejasswi and Karan have been painting the town red with their love and PDA ever since they stepped out of the 'Bigg Boss 15' house together.

The couple has always been in the news for their romantic gestures for each other and their cutesy antics.

Karan and Tejasswi met inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, and the former was the first one to admit that he has a crush on the actress. During their journey from the first day of the show to the grand finale, the couple went on from becoming just co-contestants to friends to lovers.

The couple collectively have a huge fan base, and fans have even termed the name 'TejRan' for them.

Tejasswi is currently busy with the shoot of her daily soap 'Naagin 6', but has taken a short break to spend some quality time with Karan, who too has his hands full with professional commitments.

On the actress' birthday, here's a look at some of her most romantic and mushy photos with Karan: