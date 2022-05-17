'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide REACTS to reports of his death

Mandar Chandwadkar, who has become a household name with his portrayal of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide in the superhit sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', finally broke his silence after reports of his demise went viral on the internet.

The actor went live on his Instagram handle and informed his fans that he was fine and is busy shooting for TMKOC. "There's news that someone has forwarded, so I thought I should come live before people get worried. On social media, rumours spread faster than fire. I just want to confirm that I am shooting and enjoying myself," he said.

He added that the one who spread the false news should get 'sadbuddhi'. "Whoever has spread the false news, I request him to stop it. May God bless him with 'sadbudhi'. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's artists are completely healthy and happy. They plan to do a lot of work in the future for many years and entertain people," he stated.

TMKOC has been grabbing eyeballs of late. Recently, reports claimed that actor Shailesh Lodha, who plays the role of Taarak Mehta on the show, has decided to quit after being a part of it for over a decade.

Starring Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt and Sonalika Joshi among others, TMKOC is one of the longest-running episodic shows.

