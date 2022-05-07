e-Paper Get App
Shehnaaz Gill shares picture with Brahmakumari Shivani, calls her 'soulsister'

Sidharth Shukla was also a disciple of the spiritual organization.

Asian News International | Updated on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 05:44 PM IST

Singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill, posted a couple of photos with Brahma Kumari Shivani on her Instagram account on Saturday.

The 'Bigg Boss' star, who travelled to Gurgaon for the launch of one of Brahmakumari's campaigns, has shared photos from the event. Shehnaaz is dressed in an all-white anarkali suit with a turquoise blue coloured dupatta.

Posing with Brahma Kumari Shivani, she wrote, "soulsisters" and dropped some heart emoticons.

Fans and admirers poured in with heart and fire emoticons, expressing their appreciation for both of them, and one social media user even added, "Two strong women in one frame."

Shehnaaz's close friend and late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was also a disciple of the spiritual organization, was the one who introduced her to it.

