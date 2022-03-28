Shamita Shetty quashes break up rumours as she meets Raqesh Bapat's family in Pune

Seems like all is indeed well in Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's love paradise.

Putting an end to all rumours of tiff, Shamita recently paid a visit to Raqesh's family in Pune.

Raqesh shared a picture of Shamita cosying up next to his mother and sister. The trio was also accompanied by the family's cute pet dog.

"My tribe", Raqesh captioned the picture, along with a heart emoticon.

PM

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Recently, reports had stated that Shamita wanted beau Raqesh to shift base from Pune to Mumbai, and the couple was having incessant fights as the latter did not wish to move to the city.

However, soon after the report went viral, Shamita had shared a note on Instagram stating all was well between them.

Rumour mills went abuzz once again after Raqesh stated that Shamita is a very dear friend and that he does not want to label their equation. "It is a bond," he said.

Shamita and Raqesh had participated in 'Bigg Boss OTT' as contestants. They bonded from the very first day of the show and soon, love blossomed between the two.

Post 'Bigg Boss OTT', Shamita also participated in 'Bigg Boss 15'. Raqesh too had entered the BB15 house as a wildcard contestant, but had to quit the show owing to health concerns.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 05:43 PM IST