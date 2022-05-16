Shailesh Lodha to quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'? Here's what we know

Actor Shailesh Lodha, who plays the role of Taarak in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' may bid goodbye to the sitcom soon.

According to a report in ETimes, Shailesh has made up his mind and is quitting the show.

Sources close to the show informed the news publication that Shailesh has not been shooting for the show for the last month and has no plans to return to the show.

Reportedly, he is not very happy with his contract and he feels that his dates are not properly used in the show. One of the other reasons behind taking this decision is that with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', the actor is not able to explore other opportunities due to the exclusivity factor.

The report further stated that Shailesh has turned down multiple offers in recent times and now he doesn't want to waste other opportunities that keep coming his way.

According to the report, the production house is trying its best to convince Shailesh to stay back but looks like the actor has already made up his mind.

Over the last couple of years, actors like Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh have quit the show. They were replaced by Sunayana Fozdar and Balwinder Singh Sodhi, respectively.

The popular sitcom has been on air for over a decade. Starring Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt and Sonalika Joshi among others, it is one of the longest-running episodic shows.

The story revolves around the lives of a family living in the Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.

