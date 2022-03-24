Seema Taparia to find a perfect match for Mika Singh on 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti'? See photos

On the beats of dholak, Mika grabbed all the attention at The Oberoi, New Delhi. He is in the capital for the launch of the show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti'.

Mika arrived inside the hall on his bike and thanked his fans for all their love and affection.

He says: "I am doing everything to prepare myself for the wedding as I have to look great. I started eating very less."

Mika adds: "I am thrilled about this new chapter of life. I am looking for someone who can understand me and can make my family happy and keep them together."

He further shares that his family just want him to get settled and have no expectations.

Popular matchmaker Seema Taparia also asks Mika about his preferences. He replies: "I want someone who can understand the nature of my work as I keep travelling. She should be straightforward and knows how to manage in a joint family."

Photo by Viral Bhayani

His friends also asserted that he is a workaholic so need someone who can be at home to prepare good food and understand his nature.

Mika shows his gratitude to the channel for organising the swayamvar: "I really want to thank Star Bharat for approaching me for this. And my family is also happy that even if in this way I get married, nothing can be better than this."

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 06:49 PM IST