'Sasural Simar Ka' actress Nikki Sharma deletes all social media posts, writes 'I tried but...'

Nikki Sharma, who has been a part of several popular shows including 'Sasural Simar Ka' and 'Brahmarakshas 2', recently left her fans and friends worried as she deleted all her posts on social media.

Not just that, but she also shared a cryptic note on her Instagram story. "I tried but I am tired, I want to be free from my own thoughts now," she wrote.

Soon after, in a now deleted tweet, Nikki's colleague Abhishek Bhalerao had voiced his concern on social media.

"My coactress from a tv show Sasural Simar Ka deleted all posts & that message is on @instagram story for over 3hrs now. I tried to get to her from all ways possible from email and mutuals too but was not able to reach out. I thought for too long if i should escalate this or not but…” he had tweeted.

He also tagged 'Sasural Simar Ka' stars Dipika Kakar and Dheeraj Dhoopar and wrote, "I am sitting on the thought if it will be taking it too far by involving cops. I am tweeting it here and tagging other fellow actors actresses who have worked together to help her by somehow reaching out to her."

However, he later deleted the tweets without any explanation.

According to a report in the Times of India, Nikki has been depressed for quite some time now.

A former co-star of Nikki also reportedly said that the actress will take care of herself and will not take any untoward step.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 01:05 PM IST