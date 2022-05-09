Sambhavna Seth reveals she failed 4 IVF attempts: 'People trolled me for not getting pregnant'

Actress Sambhavna Seth recently opened up about planning a baby, failed IVF attempts and getting trolled on the internet for not being able to conceive.

In a video on her YouTube channel, Sambhavna, along with her husband Avinash, revealed that the couple has been planning a baby for 3-4 years now.

"IVF is one of the ways. Some people might know about it, some might not. We have tried it 4 times and failed," the actress said.

She also mentioned that not many people in the showbiz talk about opting for IVF.

Sambhavna then went on to share how she was targetted by trolls for gaining weight while she was undergoing her IVF procedures.

"We knew from the time we got married that I'll face problems in getting pregnant because of my age. People taunted and age-shamed me for not being able to conceive even after being married for so many years. But they do not know the problems we face," she said.

Her husband Avinash too came to her support and said that the medical procedures led Sambhavna to put on weight. "We have faced the journey together. It is difficult emotionally and physically. I want people to respect us. It is the most difficult thing to go through for the couple, especially the wife," he said.

Sambhavna and Avinash tied the knot in 2016. The latter is an actor and a trained dancer hailing from UP.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 03:12 PM IST