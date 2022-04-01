e-Paper Get App
Rupali Ganguly's hit show 'Anupamaa' gets a prequel: When and where to watch

The prequel will invite viewers to watch Anupamaa's (Rupali) life unfold in the early years of her marriage.

Asian News International | Updated on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 08:49 AM IST

Mumbai: Rupali Ganguly's ongoing popular serial 'Anupamaa' is all set to get its prequel titled 'Anupama - Namaste America'.

Reprising the role of Anupamaa in the prequel, Rupali said, "Anupamaa is a character that has seen me grow as an actor and a woman. It brings me immense joy to see Hotstar Specials presents Anupama - Namaste America, becoming the first show to run parallelly alongside a running television show. The prequel will showcase a side that's never been seen before."

As the popular show already has a successful following, I am confident the prequel will let the audience develop a deeper connection to the character."

The prequel, with 11 episodes, will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from April 25.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 08:49 AM IST