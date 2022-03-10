'Ramayan' actor Sunil Lahiri's son Krish makes his TV debut with 'Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar'

Actor Sunil Lahiri who is popularly known for his character of Lakshman from the epic mythological show 'Ramayan' shared a humble post for his son congratulating him for his new show.

He captioned the post as, " हेलो दोस्तो जो प्यार और अपनापन आप सभी ने मुझे दिया वही प्यार और अपनापन प्लीज कृष को भी दे और हर शाम 6:30 pm स्टार प्लस पर "ये झुकी झुकी सी नजर" देखे और उसका प्रोत्शाहन बढ़ाए!

Hi friends please watch and give your love and encouragement to @krishhpathak on "yeh jhuki jhuki si nazar" on Star Plus 6:30pm, this is my humble request."

Loading View on Instagram

As soon as he shared the post, fans agreed to watch the show and shower their love and affection.

One fan commented, "Namaskar...Jo agya Prabhu Ki. Hun Yeh program jarur dekhenge....."

In an interview with ETimes earlier, Krish said, "All I know about my character is of Ankit Siwach’s younger brother. He lives in South Delhi and is carefree and fun-loving. I am very much like the character barring the fact that I am a true-blue Mumbaikar. I am as fun-loving and jovial as my character in the show. When Leena Chaubey ma’am, who is looking at the casting for the show, approached me, she said that I fit the bill for the part. I am glad that I am returning to TV with this project."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:57 PM IST