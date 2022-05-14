Rajiv Adatia opens up on participating in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12': 'Have taken tips from Shamita Shetty'

Rajiv Adatia, who impressed the audience with his stint in Bigg Boss 15, is all set to participate in the 12th season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The Free Press Journal caught up with Rajiv for an exclusive interaction.

Rajiv is elated to be a part of the show. He says, “I’m excited and a bit nervous as well. I think it’s a great opportunity so darr, excitement and nervousness saare emotions hai. Before I participated in Bigg Boss 15, the audience didn’t know me but still, I received a lot of love from the people. They loved me for being me, and I didn’t have a character attached to me. Now with Khatron Ke Khiladi, I’ve got another chance to show who I am.”

Rajiv then reveals why he agreed to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. “I have seen and followed the previous seasons, and I decided to do the show because I believe it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’ll get to showcase my skills, and I feel this show is apt for me. I love trying new experiences, and that is why I have decided to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The experience of doing a show like that is something I’ll never get a chance to do again,” Rajiv explains.

Rajiv loves to do adventurous things in life. “I am scared of snakes. I’ve seen many snakes in my life, and now it’s time to see the real ones (laughs). Also, more than anything else, I’m scared of heights,” he adds.

Besides working out and gymming, Rajiv is also preparing himself mentally to perform the dangerous stunts. “I’m training very hard for this show. I’m putting my skills to the test, and I’m trying to keep my mind focused. At the same time, I’m enjoying myself, and I don’t want to overdo myself. I just want to be myself and be happy,” he avers.

Born and brought up in London, the former model is also actress Shamita Shetty’s rakhi brother. We ask if he has taken any tips from Shamita, who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9. “Yes, I have discussed this with her and have taken a lot of tips from Shamita. She told me what to do and what not to do. But I can’t share that because it’s a surprise,” he concludes.

Besides Rajiv, actors Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik and others have also joined the action-based reality show. It will be hosted by Rohit Shetty and filmed soon in South Africa.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 09:00 AM IST