Rahul Mahajan's ex-wife Dimpy Ganguly announces pregnancy for the third time

Dimpy Ganguly and husband Rohit Roy are all set to become parents for the third time.

Dimpy took to her Instagram handle to announce the good news on the occasion of UAE's Mother's Day. She shared a picture flaunting her baby bump and her two kids can also be seen by her side.

"To me, the most gratifying and fulfilling love I have ever experienced is the love I have received from my babies. That selflessly selfish yet selfishly selfless kind, when they can't help but only think of you in their happiest, saddest, angriest, sleepiest, crankiest, hungriest moments, making you feel like some magical being and putting you on an almost god-like pedestal that can solve all the problems in their world, is what gives me a purpose every single day, to be a better person, to see the world with hopeful eyes even in the darkest of times, to let go of all that's painful and just be happy that regardless of what judgements the world might pass about me, I will always be their "mum"," she wrote.

She added, "How I know this? Because I'm still like that with mine ;) Can't believe very soon this love will become x3!"

She concluded her note with a Mother's Day wish for all her followers. "Happy mother's day to all the lovely girl mums, boy mums, furry mums, friend mums, dads who are also mums and basically anyone who is willing to open their hearts to responsibly give and receive a love that's this big in magnitude in the UAE and all over the world," she wrote.

For the unversed, Dimpy was previously married to 'Bigg Boss' fame Rahul Mahajan. The two met on the latter's swayamvar show 'Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' in 2010. However, years later, the two headed for a messy divorce with Dimpy accusing Rahul of domestic abuse.

The couple was officially divorced in February 2015.

In November 2015, she then married Dubai-based businessman Rohit Roy. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Reanna, in 2016. They once again embraced parenthood in 2020 when they were blessed with a son, Aryaan.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:36 AM IST