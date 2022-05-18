Producer Asit Modi reacts to reports of Shailesh Lodha quitting 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' producer Asit Kumarr Modi recently reacted to reports of Shailesh Lodha quitting the show.

A few days back, it was reported that Shailesh Lodha, who plays the role of Taarak, may bid goodbye to the sitcom soon.

In an interview with ETimes, Asit Modi denied news of Shailesh quitting the show. He said all the actors have been working for more than 10 years now and he has not been informed or he is not aware that Shailesh wants to quit the show. The producer added that if there's any development, he will surely speak about it.

He added that as of now, he is focussing on how they can make the show more entertaining for the viewers.

A source informed the news publication that there are few issues and Shailesh is trying to sort them out with the producer.

However, it was earlier reported that Shailesh has not been shooting for the show for the last month and has no plans to return to the show. Reportedly, he is not very happy with his contract and he feels that his dates are not properly used in the show. One of the other reasons behind taking this decision is that with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', the actor is not able to explore other opportunities due to the exclusivity factor.

Over the last couple of years, actors like Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh have quit the show. They were replaced by Sunayana Fozdar and Balwinder Singh Sodhi, respectively.

The popular sitcom has been on air for over a decade. Starring Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt, Raj Anadkat and Sonalika Joshi among others, it is one of the longest-running episodic shows.

The story revolves around the lives of a family living in the Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 07:02 PM IST