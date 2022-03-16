Power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to host Holi bash for friends and family

The festival of colour and joy is right around the corner, and we certainly can't keep calm. While the entire nation is getting ready to have a blast, there is anticipation among the audience to know the film and telecision industry's plan for the occasion.

Well, we hear newly-wed couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are hosting this year's most exciting Holi party for their industry friends and family.

A source revealed, "Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been planning to host a fun Holi party for a while now. It would mark their first Holi together as a married couple, and they want to celebrate the joyous occasion with all their friends and family. The prep for the same is in full swing."

Reports have it, Ankita and Vicky's Holi bash will take place on March 18 in the city.

Meanwhile, the power couple is earning wide acclaim for their impressive showdown in 'Smart Jodi'.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 05:51 PM IST