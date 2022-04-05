PHOTOS: Shehnaaz Gill aces white shirt and blue jeans look as she makes a rare appearance at Mumbai airport

Mumbai: A combination one can't go wrong with it at all is sporting a white shirt with blue jeans. One can wear this outfit for formal, informal, festive events and even for airport visits.

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who was recently clicked at the Mumbai airport, showed us how to ace the evergreen white shirt and blue jeans look.

On Monday, Shehnaaz jetted out of the city. For her airport look, she opted for a white cotton shirt and boot cut jeans. She paired the look with black boots and a red sling back.

Advertisement

Her minimal make-up and wavy hair gave us an idea about how to carry a white shirt and blue jeans gracefully.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz was last seen making her presence in Shilpa Shetty's fitness based show, in which she opened up about how she managed to shed extra kilos during the lockdown.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:42 AM IST