PHOTOS: Ektaa Kapoor visits Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings on her birthday

Television czarina Ektaa R Kapoor profoundly shows her devotional side from time to time to mark every special occasion in her life. She celebrates her birthday on June 7 and to mark this special day she visited Siddhivinayak Temple.

Ektaa was spotted visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings on this special occasion. The lady who is often in good spirits was captured while offering her prayers to Lord Ganesha. She is seen wearing her own clothing label EK by Ektaa. The television and film producer, and director, never lose to mark this special day with a visit to Siddhivinayak Temple every year. It is a true result of her devotion that she holds the crown of a 'Content Queen of the industry'.

A devotee in a true sense, Ektaa is one personality who has always ruled the entertainment industry with some trending and relatable stories through her television serials and films. Her recently released captive reality show 'Lock Upp' has garnered immense love from the masses for its unique and never seen before content on the OTT platform.

Going by the impressive number of her forthcoming movies and shows, Ektaa is all set to make 2022 all about romance, mystery, drama, action, horror and thrill.