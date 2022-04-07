Photos: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all smiles as they pose for paps with their newborn son

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on April 3. The new parents are going home with their little boy as they were spotted outside the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

In the photos, the happiness of welcoming their child is quite evident on their faces. They were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi.

Take a look at their photos here:

The couple announced the birth of their child with an adorable photo on Instagram. A few days back, Bharti also shared a special video on their YouTube channel, Life of Limbachiyaa’s in which she documented her journey of going into labour. The celebrity couple also recorded moments before the arrival of their baby.

The actress reveals in the vlog that the pain began two days ago but she did not inform Haarsh or anyone else in her family, else they would have panicked.

Check out the video here:

Bharti was hosting the new reality show 'Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan' with Haarsh even a day before welcoming the baby. The comedian was proud to be able to work in her pregnancy and has called herself 'India’s first pregnant anchor'.

Ever since Bharti and Haarsh got married, they have worked together on several shows including 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'India's Best Dancer'. They had even appeared as a power couple in 'Nach Baliye 8'.

Bharti and Haarsh met and fell in love on the sets of 'Comedy Circus'. They got married in 2017 after being in a relationship for seven years.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 12:48 PM IST