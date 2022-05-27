Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh to marry on July 9 in Udaipur; couple to host reception in Mumbai

Actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Payal Rohatgi and former wrestler Sangram Singh are all set to tie the knot in the month of July.

A few days back, the couple took to their Instagram handles to announce their marriage by sharing a card and their photo in a boxing ring posed as wrestlers.

Without revealing the wedding date, they had captioned the post, "Coming this July. Where we get to say the vows!!! And be wedding-bound."

According to a report in ETimes, the two will tie the knot on July 9. While the wedding will be an intimate ceremony in Ahmedabad or Udaipur, Payal and Sangram have planned to host a reception party for their industry friends in Mumbai.

The two met on the show 'Survivor India 1' and fell in love in 2012. They were also seen together on the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye Season 7'.

Recently, Payal also participated in Kangana Ranaut's reality show. In the show, Payal revealed that she won't be able to have a child. She even said that she has asked Sangram to look for some other girl but he refused.