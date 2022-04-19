Pankhuri Awasthi’s latest look inspired by Kareena Kapoor in ‘Jab We Met’?

Fans have noticed the similarities between the actresses and therefore it is not a stretch to assume that the character of ‘Kaju’ played by Pankhuri Awasthy, in 'Gud Se Meetha Ishq' might very well be inspired by our very own ‘Bebo’ Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Geet’ from ‘Jab We Met’. Both the characters have a distinct ‘tom-boy’ personalities that do not differ from each other.

Pankhuri Awasthy’s ‘Kaju’ has the same kind of mettle as that of Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Geet’. This has made fans wonder if the character of ‘Kaju’ was in fact inspired by the character of ‘Geet’. Not only do both of them possess out-going personalities, they are very devoted to their work. Pankhuri Awasthy will be playing the role of ‘Kaju’ in ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’ as a tour-guide with a Garhwali dialect.

A Film Farm India production which is going to bring us to the beautiful mountain ranges of India, ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’ premiers on STAR Bharat. With talented cast such as Pankhuri Awasthy, Meera Deosthale, Ishaan Dhawan and many others. Other cast members include Peelu Vidyarthi, Vishal Chaudhary, Amrapali Gupta, Ananya Khare.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 02:11 PM IST