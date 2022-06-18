Nishant Bhat gets injured while performing tasks on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

Nishant Bhat who is popularly known for his stint in reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss' is currently shooting for the stunt based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 12 in Cape Town.

The choregrapher is one of the most active participants on social media from this season and keeps giving us sneak peak into what's happening there.

Since morning, one thing that has been doing rounds on the internet are the latest pictures of Nishant Bhat getting hurt while performing tasks from the sets of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

In the pictures, Nishant can be seen all bruised up on his shoulder and back. The choregrapher has also hurt his knees during the same.

Ever since the pictures of the incident have gone viral on social media, both Nishant and show's fans gave the latter a lot of appreciation for his dedication towards the game and the show.

The choregrapher who is popularly known as a task-master from his previous shows is getting the much deserved love and his fans have already started calling him a winner already.