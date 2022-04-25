Nisha Rawal holidays with son Kavish, says 'Want to make sure he doesn't miss out on any memorable experiences'

Actress Nisha Rawal has gained immense love and support for her personality and for always staying true to her grounds. She had time and again mentioned missing her son Kavish during her stay in one of the reality shows in which she recently participated.

After getting eliminated from the show, the actress finally got chance to spend quality time with her son.

Talking about Kavish and their vacation, Nisha shares, "He is extremely thrilled. This pandemic had created new norms, staying indoors, studying online, restricted visit of public places, pools and parks etc. Now with that phase behind us, getting kids to gradually wean off all the indoor activities, one has to take in the time and effort to encourage them to come in sync with the actual norms, playing outside, holidays, public transport, offline schools, restaurants etc. So this was a good official start of taking a road trip with him and testing these new covid-free waters."

Furthermore, she also shared her thoughts on how rejuvenation is imperative for children nowadays.

Nisha says, "We all have fond memories of our summer vacations, cousins, video games, summer camps, holidays and unrestricted play hours. Now it’s time for our little ones to explore their childhood and vacations are a real big deal for kids. I want to make sure that Kavish doesn’t miss out on any memorable experiences in his life. We are going to slow down a little, cuddle a lot, lots of bedtime stories, pool-time, driving around, laying on the grass, barbeque and chatting."

