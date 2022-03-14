Neetu Kapoor to make her television debut as a judge on 'Dance Deewane Juniors'

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her television debut as a judge on 'Dance Deewane Juniors'.

Children are blessed not only with the most beautiful hearts but they possess talent hardcore, and now they are all set to take on the dance floor with new reality show ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’.

After the success of ‘Dance Deewane’, the makers are introducing the juniors version wherein children from the age group of 4-14 years can showcase their talent fueled with deewangi and perform in solos, duet or in group on a national platform.

As the young dancers gear up to set the stage on fire with their immense talent, the channel has roped in Bollywood’s veteran star Neetu Kapoor. She will be joining the judging panel alongside Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonjee.

The auditions of 'Dance Deewane Juniors' are underway, and the show will air on COLORS soon.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:49 PM IST