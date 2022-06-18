'Need some time alone': Munawar Faruqui opts out of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', pens note for upset fans

Comedian Munawar Faruqui left his fans disappointed after he recently announced that he will not be a part of adventure-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'.

He took to his official Instagram handle to share a note for his upset fans and apologised to them for not being a part of the show.

"Doston, kuch reasons ki wajah se mai nahi hissa ban paunga KKK ka. Im really sorry, yakeen mano mera bahot mann tha, lekin kismat ko kuch manzur hai, aap sab disappoint ho, lekin nahi ja pane ka muje bhi bura lag raha hai..." he wrote for his followers.

He added, "Entertainment aata rahega. Need some time alone," with folded hands emoticon.

While fans expressed their disappointment over Munawar's decision, they also supported him and asked him to take his time.

Actress Nisha Rawal too commented on the post stating, "I am sure there’s another huge door of amazing opportunities awaiting u!"

Reports had earlier stated that Munawar will enter the reality show as a wildcard contestant after the first few episodes.

Meanwhile, host Rohit Shetty and the contestants have taken off to Cape Town to start shooting the show. Among those who are a part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' are Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Sheikh, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani, and Rajiv Adatia.