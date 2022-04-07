'Naagin 6' actor Tusharr Khanna buys swanky car worth nearly Rs 60 lakh

Tusharr Khanna is one of the young actors who rose to fame immensely with his great acting potential and good looks.

Being labelled as the Greek God of television, the actor recently rose to a lot of love for joining 'Naagin 6' as Tejasswi Prakash's love interest and he has been garnering a lot of attention and warmth for the show.

The actor has always been fond of cars and he wanted to make sure he owned a high end brand someday.

He recently bought an Audi A4 for himself. He says, "Its such a sense of achievement to own a car that one has always dreamt of. I feel fortunate to have got love and adulation for my work which made me capable enough to own this today, cant thank wellwishers enough."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 07:54 PM IST