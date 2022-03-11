'Must be having a lot of sex': Sayantani Ghosh says she was body shamed for having bigger breasts

Popular television actress Sayantani Ghosh, who is known for her straightforward opinions and views, does not hold back when it comes to shutting down trolls on social media.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the 'Naagin' actress shared that she has had to battle a lot of body shaming and weird comments for having bigger breasts.

Recalling an incident from her modelling days, Sayanti said that a woman came up to her and shamed her for having bigger breasts. She recalled that she was 18-19 years old at the time.

Sayantani said that the lady had said, 'you are not flat-chested, you are pretty okay, on the higher side, in terms of your breast size, you must be having a lot of sex, right?'.

The actress stated that she didn't even know what was that supposed to mean at that time. She said that she was a virgin and added that the hurtful comments have the capacity to scar a person for life.

Sayantani mentioned that people are harsh on women’s bodies no matter what size they are and social media has added fuel to that fire.

The actress also talked about her experience with casting couch. She reportedly said that a popular filmmaker once propositioned her to 'spend some time' with her so he could train her for a role. She said these were her early years in Mumbai when the producer asked her to come and meet him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sayantani was last seen as the protagonist in the TV show 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'. She has appeared in other shows like 'Naagin 4', 'Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', 'Mahabharat', 'Sanjivani 2' and others.

She tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari in Kolkata on December 5. The wedding was a simple affair with families and close friends in attendance.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 06:11 PM IST