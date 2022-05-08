Mother's Day 2022: Rashami Desai reveals how Covid-19 brought her closer to her mom after three difficult years

Television diva Rashami Desai has always been in the news for her rollercoaster journey, be it on the personal front or for professional reasons. The actress also experienced a rough patch in her relationship with her mother Rasila Desai, which further added to her woes, but all is in the past for good now.



On the occasion of Mother's Day, The Free Press Journal got in touch with Rashami, who spoke at length about how her mother has played an important role in her life, their equation today, some memorable moments, and more.



Rashami shares that her bond with her mother is way better today than it was before. "Honestly speaking, with age and with phases, it has become stronger. I am much more attached to her now and I understand her even better."



Rashami tasted overnight success and became a household name in 2009 with her portrayal of Tapasya in the daily soap 'Uttaran'. She now accepts that early fame, along with other personal and professional reasons, took a toll on her relationship with her mother.



"Everyone has their own journey, and mine has been very difficult. I saw success at a very young age and it was tough for me to handle everything alone in my 20s. My mother was a working woman, so she could not spare time for me. I did not have a father, so somewhere even she was tired of dealing with everything alone. Between 2016 and 2019, there was a phase when I felt detached from her and the generation gap only made things worse. There were some personal and professional setbacks and I felt demotivated too. So that was a very rough patch," she reveals.



However, Covid-19 was a welcome change in the family's life. "During Covid-19, we started living together and that revived our bond. Today, I feel that I never want to lose her. I just want her around me always and her presence is enough for me. I realised that when your family is around, you become stronger and can do anything fearlessly," she adds.



When her professional commitments took a backseat during the Covid-19 lockdown, the 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actress made the most of it by spending time with her mother and her brother. She shares, "My brother and I started living under the same roof along with our mother after 23 years, and that it was a beautiful and necessary change. We got scolded by mom for trivial things like leaving the wet towel on the bed or not picking up our plate after meals. She even made us hold our ears and do sit-ups at one point! (laughs)."

On a somber note, she adds, "My mother has child-like energy, which I think is amazing. She is a senior citizen and gets mood swings, plus there are health and age-related issues as well. Sometimes, we have to remind her that she is 60 plus. I do get insecure nowadays because she is aging and I have this fear of losing her too."



Rashami avers that her mother has a very important role to play in her normal lifestyle. "I usually have multiple things on my plate and sometimes, things get left out in the process. In such competition, when I feel low, she is the one who motivates me. She is very possessive of me and still believes that I am a little kid. And I like that because it makes me feel secure," she says.



On a parting note, Rashami says that she is lucky to have her family, especially her mother, back in her life. "It is extremely important to have your people around you. I am happy with what we have. At the end of a long workday, when I return home and see my family waiting for me, I realise that is all I want in life!" she concludes.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 07:15 AM IST