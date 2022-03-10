Mika Singh looking for a wife; singer to participate in reality show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’

Everyone loves a superstar eligible bachelor, more so when it’s one of India’s favorite singing sensations Mika Singh, who’s on a quest to find a life companion.

Mika is ready to start his search for a life partner on Star Bharat's upcoming reality show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, a show that aims to set a new benchmark in grandiosity and razzle dazzle in the world of Indian Television.

"Over the years my songs have been a part of millions of weddings. I have sung solos and I have sung duets. Ab tak singing mein toh solo hi chalta hai lekin life mein ab duet karne ka mann karta hai. Kyunki maza toh apne ke saath hi aata hai! "Mika excitedly confirms that he is all set to get married and is looking forward to starting this new chapter with Star Bharat's Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti".

Star Bharat will present the Big Fat Indian Wedding of the year with ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ and help the ‘Saawan mein lag gayi aag’ hitmaker through his search to find his soulmate.

The much awaited call for entry for the country's topmost reality show - 'Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti' starts today, this is just the beginning... More exciting details to be revealed soon only on Star Bharat.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 03:27 PM IST