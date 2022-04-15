'Main bahot royi': Bharti Singh on resuming shoot 12 days after giving birth to a baby boy

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on April 3.

The new parents host the reality show 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan' together and Bharti had taken a break from the show after giving birth. However, just 12 days after welcoming her first child, Bharti has resumed work.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Bharti can be seen outside the sets of the show.

She tells the paps, "Main bahot royi hu aaj. Baby 12 days ka hai but kya kare kaam kaam hai."

Take a look at the video here:

Loading View on Instagram

The couple had announced the birth of their child with an adorable photo on Instagram. A few days back, Bharti also shared a special video on their YouTube channel, Life of Limbachiyaa’s in which she documented her journey of going into labour. The celebrity couple also recorded moments before the arrival of their baby.

Bharti was hosting the reality show even a day before welcoming the baby. The comedian was proud to be able to work in her pregnancy and has called herself 'India’s first pregnant anchor'.

Ever since Bharti and Haarsh got married, they have worked together on several shows including 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'India's Best Dancer'. They had even appeared as a power couple in 'Nach Baliye 8'.

Bharti and Haarsh met and fell in love on the sets of 'Comedy Circus'. They got married in 2017 after being in a relationship for seven years.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 06:02 PM IST