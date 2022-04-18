Mahesh Poojary opens up on Sidharth Shukla's last song 'Jeena Zaroori Hai'; says 'People will cry like crazy'

Sidharth Shukla, the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13', passed away in 2021 leaving the entire nation shocked and heartbroken. Before his demise, the actor had his hands full with projects, one of them being a music video, which has still not been released.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the song is ironically titled 'Jeena Zaroori Hai'. The report stated that the song was shot in 2019, and also features Vishal Kotian as Sidharth's younger brother. However, the song could not be released back then, but looks like the makers are finally ready to put the song out as an ode to the late actor.

Delving into the details of the song, creative producer Mahesh Poojary told the portal that he had tears in his eyes while editing the song and that the day the song is out, people will "cry like crazy" watching the late star.

He also mentioned that Sidharth was very respectful to everyone on the sets and that he was very down to earth.

A few days ago, reports stated that Sidharth was not happy with the song and did not want it to be released. However, when Vishal Kotian spoke about the track post Sidharth's demise in public, the late actor's family issued a statement requesting everyone to consult with them once before making any announcements related to him.

Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 05:42 PM IST