'Mahabharat' actor Rohit Bharadwaj aka Yudhishthira announces separation from his wife after 16 years of marriage: 'Tried to sort things out but...'

Television actor Rohit Bhardwaj, who is best known for playing Yudhishthira in 'Mahabharat', has recently opened up about his separation from his wife Poonam Bhardwaj after 16 years of marriage.

According to a report in Bombay Times, Rohit lost his mother in February 2021 and as he continues to grieve the sudden demise of his mother, he is also dealing with divorce proceedings with his estranged wife.

Reportedly, Rohit worked on a few projects for almost a year-and-a-half years in 2017 in Indonesia. However, things took a turn for the worse after he returned.

The actor told the news publication that he is staying alone for the last four-five years and there were differences from the beginning, which kept escalating.

The actor stated he tried to sort things out with his wife, but couldn’t save the marriage and added that the divorce is in the process and should be through in two months.

The couple has a 10-year-old daughter, and Rohit has reportedly been away from her since the couple parted ways. He has also been shuffling between Mumbai and Delhi to spend time with his father, who is alone after his mother's demise.

Rohit has been a part of shows like 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha', 'Laal Ishq', 'Baat Hamari Pakki Hai' among others.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 12:28 PM IST