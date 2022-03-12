'Kumkum Bhagya' fame Pooja Banerjee, Sandeep Sejwal blessed with baby girl

Television actress Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal welcomed a baby girl on Saturday morning.

While the new parents have not released an official statement yet, Pooja's brother Neil Banerjee confirmed the good news with the Times of India.

He told the portal that the baby was born at a hospital in Mumbai and that he was on his way from Nagpur to meet his neice.

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Pooja had opened up about working during her pregnancy. She had said that she chose to work because sitting idle at home would have been more dangerous for her.

She had shared that though managing the shoot schedule was a bit difficult for her, she did by cutting down on her working hours.

She had also said that her team had been very supportive of her throughout her pregnancy.

Pooja had also said that while many advised her to take a break post delivering her baby, she ultimately wants it to be her decision alone whether to take a sabbatical or continue with her work.

Pooja tied the knot with Sandeep in February 2017. She shared the news of her pregnancy with her fans in November last year.

On the professional front, Pooja is a popular face on Indian television with shows like 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', 'Chandrakanta, 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Kumkum Bhagya' to her credit.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 02:23 PM IST