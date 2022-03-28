'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Pooja Banerjee shares FIRST photo of her newborn baby girl Sana

Television actor Pooja Banerjee, who welcomed a baby girl earlier this month, shared the first photo of her newborn daughter and also revealed her name.

Taking to Instagram, Pooja revealed that her baby's name is Sana.

Along with an adorable picture of the baby, the actress wrote, "Say Hello to Sana S Sejwaal @sanassejwaal our little princess born on 12th of March ❤️🧿 Your tiny feet have filled our home and hearts with immense love ❤️ May your tiny little feet have big footprints in this world… love Mamma & Papa @sandeepsejwal Thank you @falgunikharwaphotography for capturing our Gulabo so beautifully and with utmost care."

Pooja had earlier shared a post announcing the baby's arrival, in which the 'Kumkum Bhagya' actress had addressed the little one as 'Gulabo'. Sharing a picture from the hospital that has the baby holding mom's finger, Pooja captioned, "This is the feeling that can’t be expressed in words, we are overwhelmed and very happy to welcome our little angel in our lives. #OurGulabo."

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Pooja had opened up about working during her pregnancy. She had said that she chose to work because sitting idle at home would have been more dangerous for her.

She had shared that though managing the shoot schedule was a bit difficult for her, she did by cutting down on her working hours. She had also said that her team had been very supportive of her throughout her pregnancy.

Pooja had also said that while many advised her to take a break post delivering her baby, she ultimately wants it to be her decision alone whether to take a sabbatical or continue with her work.

Pooja tied the knot with Sandeep in February 2017. She shared the news of her pregnancy with her fans in November last year.

On the professional front, Pooja is a popular face on Indian television with shows like 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', 'Chandrakanta, 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Kumkum Bhagya' to her credit.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 05:28 PM IST