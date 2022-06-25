e-Paper Get App

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: THESE contestants are Rohit Shetty's favourites this season

Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia were previously seen in Salman Khan’s 'Bigg Boss 15'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 02:53 PM IST
The much-anticipated show of the year 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is all set to hit the screens very soon. The shooting for the same has already begun in South Africa and it seems like host Rohit Shetty has already picked his favourites.

While interacting with Telly Chakkar, Rohit Shetty revealed his favourite contestants, and they are none other than Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia. The duo who made headlines with their powerpacked performance are buzzing in South Africa, this time not for their game plan but their stunt performance.

When asked about the same, Rohit stated, “I think Rajiv and Nishant are pure entertainers in this season. People are going to love them not just for their stunts but the way they are.”

For the unversed, Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia were previously seen in Salman Khan’s 'Bigg Boss 15' and will now be seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. The show will hit the small screens on July 2.

