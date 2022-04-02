Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 registrations open: When and where to apply for Amitabh Bachchan's show

The renowned game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is all set to be back with its 14th season on the television screens.

The iconic show will see Amitabh Bachchan once again play the quiz master for contestants from all walks of life seated on the coveted 'hot seat'.

The makers of the show released the first promo of KBC 14 on Saturday. In the promo, a couple can be seen dreaming of a three-storeyed house, a Switzerland trip and education in foreign universities for their kids. As the video proceeds, the same couple can be seen talking of the same dreams even after many years.

Big B then says that it is time to fulfill the dreams rather than just talking about them.

He also shares that the registration process for participating in the game show will begin from April 9 at 9 pm on Sony TV.

Watch the promo here:

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' has been airing since 2000, and Amitabh's voice has become synonymous to the quiz show now. The megastar has hosted all the seasons of the show, except for season 3, which was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.

In 2021, during the 13th installment of the game show, the makers of KBC celebrated the completion of 1000 episodes. The occasion was graced by Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan and grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the hot seat as guests.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 01:24 PM IST